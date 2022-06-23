Energy Sector Update for 06/23/2022: TECk,OXY,BRK.A,BRK.B,TRGP

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 4.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 4.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.5% retreat, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 4.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.24 to $103.95 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $1.91 to $109.83 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were plunging $0.64 lower to $6.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Teck Resources (TECK) dropped 5.3% following a Morgan Stanley downgrade to equal-weight from overweight, coupled with a $2 reduction in its price target for the Canadian energy and minerals extraction company to $45 a share.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was narrowly higher after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed its purchase of another 9.6 million common shares beginning late last week, increasing its total stake in the energy major to more than 152 million shares.

Targa Resources (TRGP) fell 3.4% after pricing a $1.25 billion public offering of 5.2% senior notes due 2027. Net proceeds from the deal will be used to fund a portion of the company's $3.55 billion acquisition of Lucid Energy Delaware.

