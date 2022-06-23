Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/23/2022: OXY, TRGP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.38%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.90% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.47%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.03% at $106.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.05% to $111.68 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.94% lower at $6.73 per 1 million BTU.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was climbing past 3% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed the acquisition of nearly 9.6 million of its common shares.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was marginally lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

