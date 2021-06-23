Energy Sector Update for 06/23/2021: TGA,TGL.TO,CLSK,EQT

Energy stocks were easing from their highest levels of Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.3% after the Energy Information Administration reported a bullish 7.6 million-barrel drop in commercial crude oil inventories, topping market forecasts for a 6.3 million-barrel decline, according to S&P Global Platts.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.43 to $73.28 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.47 to $75.28 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $3.33 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was ahead 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was adding 3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector (OSX) index also was posting a 0.3% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, TransGlobe Energy (TGA) climbed 4.3% after reporting a 7.5% increase in Q2 production to date compared with Q1 levels, rising to 13,137 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 12,221 barrels per day during the first three months of 2021.

CleanSpark (CLSK) rose 2.1% after the energy software and controls company Wednesday said it will be added to the Russell 2000 index when the market gauge makes its annual recalibration on Monday, June 28.

EQT (EQT) added 2% after Wednesday saying it was joining the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, an informal industry initiative aiming to rein in methane emissions during energy production to match Paris Agreement goals to fight global warming.

