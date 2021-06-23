Energy Sector Update for 06/23/2021: TGA, TALO, VAL, XLE, USO, UNG.

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was advancing by 0.80% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing by over 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.93 at $73.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.82 to $75.63 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $3.34 per 1 million BTU.

Transglobe Energy (TGA) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported higher production in Q2 compared with the prior quarter due to well-optimization activities in Egypt, full operations in the lower Bahariya reservoir, and a return to production in Canada.

Talos Energy (TALO) was slightly higher after saying a syndicate of 12 bank lenders has agreed to extend the maturity for its existing $950 million reserves-based credit facility by about 30 months until November 2024.

Valaris (VAL) was inactive after saying it won a three-year contract from Qatar-based North Oil to deliver VALARIS JU-110, a heavy-duty modern jackup.

