Energy Sector Update for 06/23/2021: SM,TGA,TGL.TO,CLSK,EQT

Energy stocks were finishing well below from their best intraday levels on Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 0.6% in late regular-hours trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.23 higher at $73.08 per barrel, giving back most of an earlier advance that followed the Energy Information Administration reporting a bullish 7.6 million-barrel drop in commercial crude oil inventories, topping market forecasts for a 6.3 million barrel decline, according to S&P Global Platts. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $3.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SM Energy (SM) climbed 6.5% after Wednesday saying it was upsizing its tender offer for its 5.00% senior notes due 2024 by nearly $42.3 million to now include all $172.3 million of the notes in addition to the previous offer to repurchase all $212.4 million of its outstanding 6.125% senior notes maturing in 2022.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) gained 3% after reporting a 7.5% increase in Q2 production to date compared with Q1 levels, rising to 13,137 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 12,221 barrels per day during the first three months of 2021.

EQT (EQT) added 1.9% after Wednesday saying it was joining the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, an informal industry initiative aiming to rein in methane emissions during energy production to match Paris Agreement goals to fight global warming.

CleanSpark (CLSK) rose 1.3% after the energy software and controls company Wednesday said it will be added to the Russell 2000 index when the market gauge makes its annual recalibration on Monday, June 28.

