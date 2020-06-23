Energy Sector Update for 06/23/2020: BRN, RCON, WTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing near 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.72% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.2% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.30 at $41.03 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.30 to $43.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

Barnwell Industries (BRN) was surging by more than 119% after saying it is investigating potential sources of funding including non-core oil and gas property sales as it posted a narrower loss per share for its second quarter while revenue advanced. The company posted a loss per share of $0.18 for the three months ended March 31 compared to a loss per share of $0.26 for the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Recon Technology (RCON) was up past 8% after announcing a memorandum of understanding to explore the purchase of up to 100% of Beijing Originwater Purification Engineering Technology, a water treatment company.

W&T Offshore (WTI) was advancing by more than 5% even after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.04, down from $0.05 recorded in the year-earlier period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.02.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.