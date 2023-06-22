Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2023: PBA, NRG, GPOR

Energy stocks were lower on Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.8%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 5.6 million barrels in the week ended June 16 following an increase of 6 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil tumbled 4.6% to $69.17 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 4.3% to $73.83 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 95 billion cubic feet in the week ended June 16, faster than the 90 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 84 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.3% lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Pembina Pipeline (PBA) said Thursday it closed its offering of $500 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes that was conducted in three tranches. The shares dropped 0.9%.

NRG Energy (NRG) shareholder Elliott Investment Management is seeking to remove the power company's chief executive officer and is in talks with potential candidates to succeed him, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday. NRG Energy on Thursday promised greater capital returns to its shareholders. The shares were up 4.2%.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) fell 9.1% after the company priced a secondary public offering of 1.3 million common shares by certain shareholders at $95 per share.

