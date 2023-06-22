Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2023: GPOR, WTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was flat.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.5% at $70.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.3% to reach $75.33 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) was shedding more than 8% in value after it priced a public offering of 1.3 million common shares by certain selling stockholders at $95 per share.

W&T Offshore (WTI) said it has appointed Sameer Parasnis as its chief financial officer, effective July 3. W&T Offshore stock was down 0.3% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

