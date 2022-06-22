Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2022: SRE,REX,CHK,USWS,PFHC

Energy stocks pared a slim portion of sharp losses from earlier Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both dropping 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index plunged 5% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $3.33 lower at $106.19 per barrel, while Brent crude was sinking $3.34 to $111.31 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $6.86 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sempra (SRE) rose almost 1% after announcing a preliminary agreement with an INEOS energy-trading subsidiary, setting the stage for Sempra to supply the British chemical company with liquified natural gas from its Gulf Coast LNG projects now under construction. The companies are now working to finalize a 20-year supply agreement.

US Well Services (USWS) rallied Wednesday, recently climbing nearly 33%, after agreeing to a buyout offer from ProFrac Holdings (PFHC), with investors receiving 0.0561 of a class A ProFrac common share for each of their US Well Services shares. Based on ProFrac's last closing price, the deal values the target company at $1.21 per share, or nearly 68% above its Tuesday close. ProFrac shares were falling almost 11% this afternoon.

To the downside, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) declined 1.1%. The oil and natural gas producer Wednesday doubled the size of its stock buyback program to $2 billion, with the expanded program running through the end of 2023.

REX American Resources (REX) was slipping 6%, reversing a nearly 2% morning advance that followed the ethanol producer Wednesday declaring a 3-for-1 stock split, with investors receiving two more shares on August 5 for each share of record they own on July 29.

