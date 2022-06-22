Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2022: REX, CHK, USWS, PFHC

Energy stocks were extending their Wednesday losses despite a partial recovery by crude oil futures this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 3.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 4.6% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $3.46 to $106.06 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $3.25 to $111.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 higher at $6.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, REX American Resources (REX) was slipping 3.7%, reversing a nearly 2% morning advance that followed the ethanol producer Wednesday declaring a 3-for-1 stock split, with investors receiving two more shares on August 5 for each share of record they own on July 29.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) declined 2.1%. The oil and natural gas producer Wednesday doubled the size of its stock buyback program to $2 billion, with the expanded program running through the end of 2023.

US Well Services (USWS) rallied Wednesday, recently climbing over 29%, after agreeing to a buyout offer from ProFrac Holdings (PFHC), with investors receiving 0.0561 of a class A ProFrac common share for each of their US Well Services shares. Based on ProFrac's last closing price, the deal values the target company at $1.21 per share, or nearly 68% above its Tuesday close. ProFrac shares were falling more than 11% this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.