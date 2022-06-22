Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2022: EQT, LNG, PFHC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently retreating by nearly 6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 6% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 6.8% at $102.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 8.8% to $104.80 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.3% lower at $6.649 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

EQT (EQT) published its 2021 environmental, social and governance report to provide an update on the progress on achieving net-zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and other initiatives. EQT was shedding nearely 5% in value recently.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) said it gave notice to Bechtel Energy that it will continue constructions on the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Production that was started earlier this year. Cheniere Energy was recently slipping nearly 3%.

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) was over 2.3% lower after saying it has agreed to acquire US Well Services (USWS) in a stock-for-stock deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.