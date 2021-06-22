Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2021: KOS, CPE, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed in Tuesday's premarket activity with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently down by 0.09%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by 0.18% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing by over 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.37 at $72.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.84 to $74.00 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.053 higher at $3.244 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) has registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf offering of various securities, according to a filing. Kosmos Energy was over 3% lower in recent trading.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) was declining by more than 1.5% after it priced a $650 million private offering of its 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2028.

BP (BP) was slightly gaining after saying it has made a $7 million investment in smart electric vehicle charging company IoTecha, leading a $13.2 million investment round.

