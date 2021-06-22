Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2021: CPE, PPIH, PLUG

Energy stocks have turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.38 to $73.28 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.14 to $74.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $3.26 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Callon Petroleum (CPE) was fractionally lower after the oil and natural gas producer late Monday priced a $650 million private placement of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2028, with plans to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2023.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) also was hanging on for a narrow gain after Tuesday promoting Grant Dewbre to chief operating officer from his current position as senior vice president for the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Plug Power (PLUG) rose over 10% after Tuesday reporting a 76.5% year-over-year increase in revenue for its Q1 ended March 31, growing to $72 million and topping Wall Street expectations for $66.6 million, and also saying it was expecting to begin test flights of its hydrogen fuel systems in regional aircraft in 2023.

