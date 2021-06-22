Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2021: CGRN,CPE,PPIH,PLUG

Energy stocks extended their gains Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was up 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index ticked up 0.1%, overcoming its midday slide, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index remained 0.2% lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.60 lower at $73.06 per barrel while global benchmark Brent slipped $0.01 to $74.89 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.07 to $3.26 per million BTU.

In company news, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) gained 3.2% after the turbine and micro-grid company said underwriters for its June 18 upsized bought-deal financing fully exercised their overallotment option by buying an additional 285,714 shares at $5.25 each, boosting gross proceeds for the deal by $1.5 million to $11.5 million.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) rose 2.1%, earlier touching a new two-year high, after late Monday pricing a $650 million private placement of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2028, with plans to use net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2023.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) was little changed, giving back a narrow advance that followed the pipeline services company Tuesday promoting Grant Dewbre to chief operating officer from his current position as senior vice president for Middle East and Northern Africa.

Plug Power (PLUG) rose almost 13% after reporting a 76.5% year-over-year increase in revenue for its Q1 ended March 31, growing to $72 million and topping Wall Street expectations for $66.6 million. The company also said it expects to begin test flights of its hydrogen fuel systems in regional aircraft in 2023.

