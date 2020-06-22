Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2020: USWS,CEO,RDS.A,RDS.B,CNQ,CNQ.TO,PACD

Energy stocks turned mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% to reverse a prior decline although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF still was down 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 71 cents higher at $40.46 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 89 cents to reach $43.08 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $1.66 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, US Well Services (USWS) climbed almost 10% after Monday announcing plans to lease a turbine generator to generate peak electric power for an unnamed customer from outside the energy industry in Mexicali, Mexico. The company also said it will deploy one of its 30 megawatt mobile natural gas turbine generators for the customer during the upcoming quarter beginning July 1.

CNOOC (CEO) rose 1.2% after the Chinese energy major reportedly agreed to its first-ever purchase of two carbon-neutral cargoes of liquefied natural gas from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B). CNOOC is expecting to auction the cargoes on the Shanghai oil and gas exchange sometime in the future, according to Argus Media.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was ending fractionally higher after Goldman Sachs Monday reiterated its buy rating and its $25 price target on the company's stock, citing its "adequate" liquidity and strong cash flow.

Pacific Drilling (PACD) fell 7.1% after late Friday disclosing in a regulatory filing that James Harris will step down as chief financial officer and senior vice president on Sept. 14. No successor was immediately named but the company said Harris would work with other Pacific executives to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

