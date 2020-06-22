Energy Sector Update for 06/22/2020: CEO,RDS.A,RDS.B,CNQ,CNQ.TO,PACD

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 31 cents to $40.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 48 cents to $42.67 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.70 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting an advance of 0.3% decline.

In company news, CNOOC (CEO) rose 1.7% after the Chinese energy major reportedly agreed to its first-ever purchase of two carbon-neutral cargoes of liquefied natural gas from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B). CNOOC is expecting to auction the cargoes on the Shanghai oil and gas exchange sometime in the future, according to Argus Media.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was nearly 1% higher after Goldman Sachs Monday reiterated its buy rating and its $25 price target on the company's stock, citing its "adequate" liquidity and strong cash flow.

Pacific Drilling (PACD) fell 8.5% after late Friday disclosing in a regulatory filing that James Harris will step down as chief financial officer and senior vice president on Sept. 14. No successor was immediately named but the company said Harris would work with other Pacific executives to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

