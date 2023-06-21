Energy Sector Update for 06/21/2023: XOM, CEG, NPWR, WKC

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was climbing 1.9% to $72.54 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 1.6% to $77.10 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.2% higher at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in discussions with Guyana about which unexplored offshore areas will be given back to the government as the country seeks to reduce Exxon's dominance in its energy production, Reuters reported. Exxon shares were rising 1.6%.

Constellation Energy (CEG) shares were declining 1.6% after saying it owns a 35.3% stake in NET Power (NPWR).

World Kinect (WKC) was down 8.6% amid plans to offer $250 million of convertible senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2028.

