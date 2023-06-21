News & Insights

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/21/2023: WKC, KLXE, VTOL, XLE, USO, UNG

June 21, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.32% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.19% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.88% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.04% at $71.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude retreated 0.09% to $75.83 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.36% lower at $2.46 per 1 million BTU.

World Kinect (WKC) was slipping past 6% amid plans to offer $250 million of convertible senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2028, in a private offering.

KLX Energy Services (KLXE) was slightly higher after saying the fourth amendment to a credit agreement for its asset-based lending facility raised the revolving commitment to $120 million from $100 million.

Bristow Group (VTOL) said it expects operating revenue of about $1.30 billion to $1.47 billion in 2024, up 10% compared with the company's 2023 guidance. Bristow Group was over 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

