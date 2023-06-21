News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/21/2023: LNG, EQNR, XOM, CEG, NPWR, WKC

June 21, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was climbing 1.9% to $72.57 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 1.6% to $77.13 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.6% higher at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares were rising 1.2% after the company said Equinor (EQNR) agreed to buy about 1.75 million metric tons per annum of liquefied natural gas from its Cheniere Marketing unit under a 15-year deal.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in discussions with Guyana about which unexplored offshore areas will be given back to the government as the country seeks to reduce the company's dominance in energy production, Reuters reported. Exxon shares were up 1.3%.

Constellation Energy (CEG) shares fell 1.7% after the company said it owns a 35.3% stake in NET Power (NPWR).

World Kinect (WKC) slumped 4.9% amid plans to offer $250 million of convertible senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2028.

