Energy Sector Update for 06/21/2022: SWN, XOM, GPRK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%, the United States Oil Fund (USO) more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) down nearly 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.75% at $111.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.17% to $115.46 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.63% lower at $6.69 per 1 million BTU.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) shares were gaining more than 3% after saying its board approved a repurchase program for up to $1 billion of the company's outstanding shares, effective immediately through Dec. 31, 2023.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares were up more than 2% after the company and QatarEnergy reported a partnership to further develop Qatar's North Field East project.

Geopark (GPRK) said its consolidated oil and gas production was 38,726 barrels of oil equivalent per day for April and May, up 2% as compared with the first quarter. Geopark shares were more than 5% lower in premarket trading.

