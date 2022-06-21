Energy
PSHG

Energy Sector Update for 06/21/2022: PSHG,APA,TTE,PFHC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 4.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 5.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.4% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.44 to $111.00 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.74 to $114.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 lower at $6.86 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Performance Shipping (PSHG) jumped 3.5% after disclosing plans to acquire a 105,071-ton Aframax tanker built in 2009 from an unaffiliated third party for nearly $27.6 million. Delivery is expected July 5, the company said.

APA (APA) rose 2.7% after flow test data collected at two lower levels from its Krabdagu exploration well offshore of Suriname showed an oil-in-place resource of nearly 100 million and 80 million barrels, respectively. An APA subsidiary owns a 50% working interest in the well while operator TotalEnergies (TTE) holds the remaining stake. TotalEnergies shares were 2.2% higher this afternoon.

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) slid 3.7% after Tuesday announcing its purchase of two subsidiaries in the Permian Basin of western Texas from privately held Signal Peak Silica for around $90 million, nearly doubling production capacity for the oilfield services company to around 6 million tons per year and also adding roughly 25,000 tons of on-site storage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSHG APA TTE PFHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular