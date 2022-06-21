Energy Sector Update for 06/21/2022: FANG,PSHG,APA,TTE,PFHC

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 4.8% in late trade and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) advancing 5.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.09 higher at $110.65 per barrel, while Brent crude was climbing $0.19 to $114.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.14 to $6.81 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Diamondback Energy's (FANG) gained 8.7% after the oil and natural gas producer Tuesday approved a 7.1% increase in its base dividend to $0.75 per share, beginning with the quarter ending June 30.

APA (APA) rose 3.2% after flow test data collected at two lower levels from its Krabdagu exploration well offshore of Suriname showed an oil-in-place resource of nearly 100 million and 80 million barrels, respectively. An APA subsidiary owns a 50% working interest in the well while operator TotalEnergies (TTE) holds the remaining stake. TotalEnergies shares were 4.2% higher this afternoon.

Performance Shipping (PSHG) jumped 1.7% after disclosing plans to acquire a 105,071-ton Aframax tanker built in 2009 from an unaffiliated third party for nearly $27.6 million. Delivery is expected July 5, the company said.

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) was 0.6% higher in late trade, reversing a nearly 5% decline that followed the company Tuesday announcing its purchase of two subsidiaries in the Permian Basin of western Texas from privately held Signal Peak Silica for around $90 million, nearly doubling production capacity for the oilfield services company to around 6 million tons per year and also adding roughly 25,000 tons of on-site storage.

