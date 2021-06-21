Energy Sector Update for 06/21/2021: E, DVN, CPE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently trading 0.23% higher. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was marginally higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping by more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.41 at $71.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.46 to $73.05 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $3.15 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) was advancing by more than 1% after saying its majority-owned subsidiary, Var Energi, has made a new significant oil and gas discovery in the Southern North Sea.

Devon Energy (DVN) was up more than 1% after saying it is establishing new environmental performance targets focused on lowering carbon emissions from its operations, minimizing freshwater use, and assessing the environmental impact of its value chain.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) was marginally climbing after announcing plans to launch a private offering of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2028.

