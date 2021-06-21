Energy Sector Update for 06/21/2021: DUK,TRCH,AEI,LBRT

Energy stocks extended their market-leading advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 4.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.7% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.02 higher at $73.66 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.38 to $74.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $3.19 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Duke Energy (DUK) was 1.8% higher after the utility company Monday said it filed an application with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to renew the operating licenses for its Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, SC, for an additional 20 years.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) surged 58% after the oil and gas producer Monday extended the closing date for its proposed business combination with Canadian electromagnetic films company Metamaterials until June 30, saying that would provide enough time to complete Friday's scheduled pro-rata distribution of series A preferred shares to its common shareholders. The stock was also generating attention and support from retail investors on Reddit.

Alset EHome (AEI) climbed over 26% after the real estate developer announced a deal to install Tesla (TSLA) photovoltaic solar panels, powerwalls and electric vehicle chargers at up to 100 single-family homes in suburban Houston by the end of 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) gained more than 11% after a BofA Securities upgrades of the stock to neutral from underperform with a $15.75 price target.

