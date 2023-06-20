Energy Sector Update for 06/20/2023: VALE, NR, ORA, CIVI

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.8% to $70.50 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.2% to $75.94 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.9% lower at $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vale (VALE) is in late-stage talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund regarding the sale of a 10% stake in the Brazilian miner's base-metals unit, Bloomberg reported. Vale shares were down 2.6%.

Newpark Resources (NR) said that it's considering strategic alternatives for its Fluids Systems division, which provides drilling and completion fluids products and technical services to the oil and natural gas exploration industry. Newpark shares rose 1.4%.

Ormat Technologies (ORA) said it signed agreements with Eastland Generation to develop a 50 MW geothermal power plant in New Zealand. Ormat shares were shedding 0.9%.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) said it signed deals to buy oil-producing assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of Texas and New Mexico for about $4.70 billion. Civitas shares were down past 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.