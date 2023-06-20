News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/20/2023: NR, CIVI, HAL, NBR

June 20, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.1% to $70.26 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.2% to $75.16 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.5% lower at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Newpark Resources (NR) said that it's considering strategic alternatives for its Fluids Systems division, which provides drilling and completion fluids products and technical services to the oil and natural gas exploration industry. Newpark shares rose 2.3%.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) said it signed deals to buy oil-producing assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of Texas and New Mexico for about $4.70 billion. Civitas shares were down past 7%.

Halliburton (HAL) and Nabors Industries (NBR) said they are partnering to offer technologies for well construction automation, initially to be deployed in Iraq. Halliburton was down 3.4%.

