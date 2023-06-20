News & Insights

Energy
CIVI

Energy Sector Update for 06/20/2023: CIVI, HAL, TDW, XLE, USO, UNG

June 20, 2023

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.2% at $70.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.3% to reach $75.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.2% higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) said it signed definitive deals with affiliates of Hibernia Energy III and Tap Rock Resources to acquire oil-producing assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of Texas and New Mexico for about $4.70 billion. Civitas Resources was more than 1% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Halliburton (HAL) and Nabors Industries (NBR) said they are partnering to offer various technologies for well construction automation, initially to be deployed in Iraq. Halliburton was slightly lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Tidewater (TDW) was marginally higher after saying Monday it plans to launch a private offering of five-year senior unsecured bonds.

