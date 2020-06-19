Energy Sector Update for 06/19/2020: PBR,CLR,MRO

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 78 cents to $39.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 67 cents to $41.18 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.67 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund still was ahead about 1.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was also increasing by 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was slipping 1.5% in recent trading.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) was little changed, reversing earlier gains that followed the Brazilian energy major Friday saying it was selling its rights to the Atum, Xareu, Curima and Espada offshore oilfields. Potential buyers have until July 10 to formally express their interest in the properties, which produced nearly 4,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day during 2019, according to a company presentation.

Continental Resources (CLR) was edging lower in recent trade, giving back a 4.6% morning advance, after the oil and natural gas company late Thursday disclosed plans to partially resume production in July.

Marathon Oil (MRO) was losing ground in afternoon trading, sinking 2%. SunTrust earlier Friday increased its price target for the company's stock by $1 to $7 a share and also reiterating its hold investment rating.

