Energy Sector Update for 06/19/2020: MPC, TOT, CLR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks rose during premarket Friday.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 2.9%, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was up almost 3.2% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) added 0.5%.

The front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil contract gained $1.37 to $40.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was $1.29 higher to $42.72 per barrel and the natural gas futures added 1 cent to $1.646 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) rose 9% in premarket activity. The company is in talks with potential buyers of its Speedway gas-station unit, which includes Alimentation Couche-Tard, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Total (TOT) was up almost 2% after Bloomberg reported Thursday the company has gobbled up 12 out of 14 cargoes in June that help to set the Data Brent benchmark published by S&P Global Platts.

Continental Resources (CLR) also gained more than 3%. The company said Thursday it will partially begin resuming production activities in July, though it still expects to cut back about 50% of oil production. The energy company also said it expects June 2020 total output to average 150,000 to 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and Q2 output to average 200,000 to 205,000 boe per day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.