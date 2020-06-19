Energy Sector Update for 06/19/2020: ETRN,PBR,CLR,MRO

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 91 cents higher at $39.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 70 cents to touch $42.19 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $1.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) retreated Friday, dropping 5.7%. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission late Thursday approved the natural gas gathering and transportation company's planned 75-mile extension of its Mountain Valley Pipeline between Chatham, Va., to Greensboro, N.C., according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Petrobras (PBR) was fractionally lower, reversing earlier gains that followed the Brazilian energy major Friday saying it was selling its rights to the Atum, Xareu, Curima and Espada offshore oilfields. Potential buyers have until July 10 to formally express their interest in the properties, which produced nearly 4,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day during 2019, according to a company presentation.

Continental Resources (CLR) dropped 1.5% in late trade, giving back a 4.6% morning advance, after the oil and natural gas company late Thursday disclosed plans to partially resume production in July.

Marathon Oil (MRO) pared a portion of its prior losses, sinking 1.5% this afternoon. SunTrust earlier Friday increased its price target on the company's stock by $1 to $7 a share and also reiterating its hold investment rating.

