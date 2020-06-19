Energy Sector Update for 06/19/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move and the Commerzbank/EIA/IEA reports from the first paragraph.)

Crude headed for its seventh weekly gain in eight as demand improved to 10% below the prior year's level as economies gradually reopen, setting the stage for a "pronounced supply deficit" amid tightening compliance in a producers' cartel and the US rig count plummeting to a new 11-year low.

The West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 0.4% to $38.99 intraday, and its international counterpart, Brent, also higher by 0.3% to $41.63, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Both grades traded below $20 in April and above $60 at the end of last year, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the easing of lockdown restrictions on oil prices.

Citing "leading" oil traders, a report from Commerzbank said on Friday demand has seen a "dynamic recovery" of late. Demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, has now "apparently" normalized and regained its pre-coronavirus-crisis level. It has also recovered considerably in Europe and the US in recent weeks, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia, an alliance also known as OPEC-plus, recently pledged to extend cuts of 9.7 million barrels a day by a month to July.

Meanwhile, Iraq and Kazakhstan, during a meeting of an OPEC-plus panel on Thursday, pledged to comply better with oil cuts, sources were cited as saying in a report from Reuters. This means curbs by the cartel could deepen in July, setting the stage for further price boost.

In the US, the oil rig count fell by 10 to 189 during the week that ended June 19, declining for the 14th straight week to its lowest level since June 2009, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR). The combined oil and gas rig count for the US dropped by 13 to 266 last week as gas rigs fell by three to 75.

In Canada, the oil and gas rig counts were down by two each to five and 12, respectively, during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America slipped by 17 to 283, compared with 1,086 a year earlier.

"The oil traders believe that the oil market is heading for a pronounced supply deficit in the second half of the year, assuming good production discipline by OPEC-plus," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said in the report.

He, however, cautioned the risk to that outlook is the possibility of demand recovery resting on "shaky ground," especially if it can be explained in part by effects such as replenishing of stocks. While the risk of a second COVID-19 wave may not result in a total shutdown like the one seen in March and April, it can dash expectations for a quick economic rebound, a key factor for growth in oil demand next year.

Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency said the fall in demand for oil this year would be smaller than anticipated as countries emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns, although the impact of the pandemic is set to continue to undermine growth next year given the "dire situation" in the aviation industry.

On Wednesday, a report from the Energy Information Administration said US crude stockpiles jumped by 1.2 million barrels to 539.3 million barrels during the week that ended June 12, a new record high. The increase compared with expectations for a drop of 152,000 barrels in a Reuters' poll of analysts.

