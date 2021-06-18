Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/18/2021: SJT, DLNG, SWN

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.55 to $71.59 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.36 to $73.44 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 lower at $3.23 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, The San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) tumbled almost 16% after Friday declaring a June distribution of $0.017615 per unit, or more than 56% below than the $0.040339 per unit payment to investors the company issued in May.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) slid 5.7% after the liquified natural gas tanker company late Thursday reported a 3% decline in Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $33.45 million although that still topped the two-analyst mean expecting $32.77 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) was down 1% even after Morgan Stanley Friday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $1 to $6 apiece and reiterated its equal-weight rating for the stock.

