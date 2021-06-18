Energy Sector Update for 06/18/2021: NC,SJT,DLNG,SWN

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.6% as well. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was sinking 1.5% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.60 higher at $71.64 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.44 to $73.52 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.04 to $3.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NACCO Industries (NC) dropped 7% after saying it was expecting a "material unfavorable effect" on long-term earnings after the Navajo Nation notified the company it was terminating NAACO's contract to mine and supply sub-bituminous coal from the native-owned Navajo Mine in northwestern New Mexico to the nearby Four Corners Power Plant.

The San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) tumbled 13.3% after declaring a June distribution of $0.017615 per unit, or more than 56% below than the $0.040339 per unit payment in May.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) slid 9.4% after the liquified natural gas tanker company reported a 3% decline in Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $33.5 million although that still topped the two-analyst mean expecting $32.8 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) was down 0.6%, giving early gains that followed Morgan Stanley raising its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $1 to $6 apiece and reiterating its equal-weight rating.

