Energy
BP

Energy Sector Update for 06/18/2021: BP, STNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were falling ahead of Friday's opening bell with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) down 1.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.41 at $70.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.51 to $72.57 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $3.19 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) is nearing a deal to acquire solar power projects in Spain from conglomerate Grupo Jorge for 400 million euros to 500 million euros, according to a Reuters report. Shares of the British energy major were down more than 3%.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was down 1.5% after Robert Bugbee, the oil tanker company's president, purchased 1,000 call option contracts on its stock for $305,000. The contracts have a strike price of $23 and expire in January, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP STNG

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular