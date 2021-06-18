Energy Sector Update for 06/18/2021: BP, STNG

Energy stocks were falling ahead of Friday's opening bell with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) down 1.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.41 at $70.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.51 to $72.57 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $3.19 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) is nearing a deal to acquire solar power projects in Spain from conglomerate Grupo Jorge for 400 million euros to 500 million euros, according to a Reuters report. Shares of the British energy major were down more than 3%.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was down 1.5% after Robert Bugbee, the oil tanker company's president, purchased 1,000 call option contracts on its stock for $305,000. The contracts have a strike price of $23 and expire in January, 2022.

