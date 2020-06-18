Energy Sector Update for 06/18/2020: SSL,BP,CVX

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 82 cents to $38.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 70 cents to $41.41 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.65 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 0.5% gain.

In company news, Sasol (SSL) fell 3.5%. The company Thursday said it was revising its business strategy to focus on energy and chemicals while ending its oil operations in western Africa and eliminating an unspecified number of job cuts for its South African petrochemicals group. The company also said lenders earlier this month agreed to waive certain covenants governing its credit facility and increased its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Chevron (CVX) was fractionally higher the energy major told Reuters it was putting its minority stake in the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas project in Australia up for sale after securing interest from "a range of credible buyers." Chevron owns a 16.7% share of the LNG facility operated by Woodside Petroleum.

BP (BP) was 0.2% lower on Thursday after raising $12 billion late Wednesday from its first-ever sale of hybrid bonds, according to media reports. The offering of debt with equity-like features consisted of $5 billion in dollar-denominated notes and EUR4.75 billion and GBP1.25 billion in euro- and British pound-denominated notes, respectively.

