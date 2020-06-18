Energy Sector Update for 06/18/2020: PBR, OVV, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining by 1.1% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.44% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.01 at $37.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.10 to $40.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.61 per 1 million BTU.

Petrobras (PBR) plans to resume the sale of its remaining 37.5% stake in Brazilian fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora, also known as BR Distribuidora, which is estimated to be worth BRL9.7 billion ($1.84 billion) at current market prices, Reuters wrote, citing two people familiar with the matter. Petrobras was down more than 3% recently.

Ovintiv (OVV, OVV.TO) is laying off workers across North America as the energy exploration company cuts back on drilling operations, media reported. Ovintiv was declining more than 2% in recent trading.

Enbridge (ENB) said about 800 employees opted for voluntary buyouts, Reuters reported. Enbridge was unchanged in recent trading.

