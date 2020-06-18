Energy Sector Update for 06/18/2020: MTDR,SSL,BP,CVX

Energy stocks eased from their mid-day session highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.2% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF still was up 0.9% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 88 cents higher at $38.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 74 cents to $41.45 per barrel. Natural gas futures finished unchanged at $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Matador Resources (MTDR) was 0.4% higher on Thursday after saying the first five wells completed at its Rustler Breaks asset area in New Mexico are producing around 12,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including about 7,600 barrels of oil and 29.5 million cubic feet of natural gas daily. Matador also said the company should be "approach(ing) free cash flow" during the second half of 2020 as production from its Leatherneck and Boros wells ramps up and it completes the San Mateo II expansion project.

Chevron (CVX) was ending fractionally lower the energy major told Reuters it was putting its minority stake in the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas project in Australia up for sale after securing interest from "a range of credible buyers." Chevron owns a 16.7% share of the LNG facility operated by Woodside Petroleum.

BP (BP) also was edging lower after late Wednesday raising $12 billion from its first-ever sale of hybrid bonds, according to media reports. The offering of debt with equity-like features consisted of $5 billion in dollar-denominated notes and EUR4.75 billion and GBP1.25 billion in euro- and British pound-denominated notes, respectively.

Sasol (SSL) fell 4.4%. The company Thursday said it was revising its business strategy to largely focus on energy and chemica operations while ending its oil operations in western Africa and eliminating an unspecified number of jobs for its South African petrochemicals group. The company also said lenders earlier this month agreed to waive certain covenants governing its credit facility and increased its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.