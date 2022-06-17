Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2022: PRT,PFHC,BEEM

Energy stocks were falling hard again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 5.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 5.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $7.62 to $109.97 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $6.55 to $113.26 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.40 lower at $7.07 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) fell 1.7% after declaring a monthly cash distribution of $0.100110 per unit, down slightly less than 1% compared with its $0.101081 per unit distribution the prior month, largely reflecting a drop in crude oil production and prices during April from March levels.

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) turned 1.6% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 3% morning advance, after the hydraulic fracturing company reported a 134% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $345 million but still trailing the two-analyst mean expecting $421.8 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Beam Global (BEEM) surged almost 17% on Friday after B Riley began coverage of the renewable energy technologies company with a buy stock rating and a $23 price target.

