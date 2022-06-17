Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2022: OAS,PRT,PFHC,BEEM

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both dropping 4.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 3.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $8.02 lower at $109.56 per barrel while Brent crude was sliding $6.88 to $112.93 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.52 to $6.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Oasis Petroleum (OAS) declined nearly 10% after late Thursday declaring a special, $15-a-share dividend in connection with the energy producer's planned merger with Whiting Petroleum (WLL). Shareholders at both firms will vote on the deal on June 28.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) fell nearly 11% after declaring a monthly cash distribution of $0.100110 per unit, down slightly less than 1% compared with its $0.101081 per unit distribution the prior month, largely reflecting a drop in crude oil production and prices during April from March levels.

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) turned 5% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 3% morning advance, after the hydraulic fracturing company reported a 134% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $345 million but still trailing the two-analyst mean expecting $421.8 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Beam Global (BEEM) surged almost 12% on Friday after B. Riley began coverage of the renewable energy technologies company with a buy stock rating and a $23 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.