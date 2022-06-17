Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2022: EQNR, TTE, SHEL, COP, OAS, WLL, PFHC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.35%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.98% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.58%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 2.2% at $114.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.79% to $117.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.94% lower at $7.32 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 3% after saying it and its partners TotalEnergies (TTE), Shell (SHEL), and ConocoPhillips (COP) are considering building a new floating offshore wind farm in the Troll field west of Bergen, Norway.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) was up more than 1% after saying its board declared a special dividend of $15 per share in connection with the company's planned merger with Whiting Petroleum (WLL).

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) was advancing by over 2% after it reported on Q1 net income attributable to ProFrac of $23.7 million, compared with a net loss of $26 million a year earlier.

