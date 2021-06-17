Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2021: TRCH,NOG,NFG,TRP,TRP.TO,PBA,PPL.TO

Energy stocks tumbled in Thursday trading amid lower crude oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 3.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.7% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.5% in late regular-hours trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.11 lower at $71.04 per barrel. The global benchmark Brent crude contract fell $1.21 to $73.18 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $3.25 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) dropped 9.8% after the oil and natural gas company disclosed plans for an at-the-market offering of up to $100 million of its common shares.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) slid 1.5%. The exploration and production, pipeline and utility company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share, up 2.2% over its previous distribution.

To the upside, TC Energy (TRP) was narrowly higher after announcing plans to partner with Pembina Pipeline (PBA) to jointly develop a carbon transportation and sequestration network in Alberta using their existing pipelines. The companies estimate the Alberta Carbon Grid will eventually gather and store over 20 million tons of CO2 produced by Alberta industries each year. Pembina shares were down 2.6%.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) rose 0.9%, recovering from a 5% decline earlier Thursday that followed the energy producer pricing a public offering of 5 million common shares at $17.50 apiece, or 9.6% under its last closing price.

