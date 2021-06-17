Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2021: NOG,NFG,TRP,TRP.TO,PBA,PPL.TO

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon amid steep declines in crude oil prices on Thursday. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 3.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.25 to $69.90 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping $2.28 to $72.11 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $3.22 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling 2.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 6.8% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) fell 2.4% after pricing a public offering of 5 million common shares at $17.50 apiece, or 9.6% under its last closing price.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) declined 1.3%. The exploration and production, pipeline and utility company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share, up 2.2% over its previous distribution.

TC Energy (TRP) was narrowly lower after announcing plans to partner with Pembina Pipeline (PBA) to jointly develop a carbon transportation and sequestration network in Alberta using their existing pipelines. The companies estimate the Alberta Carbon Grid will eventually gather and store over 20 million tons of CO2 produced by Alberta industries each year. Pembina shares were down 2.5%.

