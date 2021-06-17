Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2021: NOG, E

Energy stocks were mixed ahead of Thursday's market open as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.32%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.33% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.35 at $71.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.48 to $73.91 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $3.21 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was falling by more than 4% after it priced its public offering of 5 million common shares at $17.50 per share.

Eni (E) is expanding its collaboration with SKK Migas on oil exploration activities in Indonesia. Shares of the Italian energy firm were down 0.7%.

