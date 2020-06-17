Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2020: MUR,ETRN,DCP,WMB

Energy stocks extended their slide after new government data showed crude oil inventories grew by 1.2 million barrels during the seven days ended June 12 compared with consensus forecasts by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts looking for a 3.5 million-barrel decline last week. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 42 cents lower at $37.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 28 cents to $40.68 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Murphy Oil (MUR) dropped over 6% after the oil and natural gas producer Wednesday said it was cutting roughly 30% of its workforce in a broader company-wide restructuring that also includes closing offices in Calgary and El Dorado, Ark., and reducing its 2020 capital budget by another $40 million. The company also said it was taking all of onshore wells offline during the second half of the year.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) rose 3.4% after the natural gas gathering and transportation said it swapped $600 million its perpetual convertible preferred shares for an equal amount of of EQM Midstream's Series A perpetual convertible preferred units as part of Equitrans Wednesday completing its acquisition of the pipeline company.

Petrobras (PBR) was fractionally lower. Reuters reported that the Brazilian state-run energy major has decided to permanently shift half of its administrative staff to working from home, About 90% of Petrobras' 21,000 administrative staffers have been working from home since March and the company told Reuters it was expecting more than 10,000 employees to voluntarily participate in the program and creating "new opportunities to save costs with office space."

Williams Companies (WMB) was 1.7% lower in late trade after announcing a new tieback agreement to provide offshore natural gas and oil gathering and production handling services for LLOG Exploration in the Gulf of Mexico.

