Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2020: DCP,PBR,WMB

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 16 cents to $38.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 12 cents to $40.84 per barrel. Natural gas futures were flat at $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 2.5% in recent trade.

In company news, DCP Midstream (DCP) rose about 1.2% after the natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering, storage and transportation company began a $400 million private placement of senior notes due 2027. Net proceeds will be used for general partnership purposes, including repaying debt owed through its revolving credit facility and funding capital projects.

Petrobras (PBR) was 1.4% higher. Reuters reported that the Brazilian state-run energy major has decided to permanently shift half of its administrative staff to working from home, About 90% of Petrobras' 21,000 administrative staffers have been working from home since March and the company told Reuters it was expecting more than 10,000 employees to voluntarily participate in the program and creating "new opportunities to save costs with office space."

Williams Companies (WMB) was narrowly higher after announcing a new tieback agreement to provide offshore natural gas and oil gathering and production handling services for LLOG Exploration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.