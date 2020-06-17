Energy Sector Update for 06/17/2020: COP, WMB, DVN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were slightly gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up 0.22% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.51% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.50% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.45 at $37.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.36 to $40.60 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is planning to restart normal production operations on Alaska's North Slope next month after scaling back activity in June due to low energy prices and a global oil glut, the Associated Press and Reuters reported. ConocoPhillips was up more than 1% in recent trading.

Williams Companies (WMB) was flat after saying it has entered into a tieback agreement with LLOG Exploration Offshore, LLC to provide offshore natural gas and oil gathering and production handling services for the Taggart development at the company's Devils Tower Spar.

Devon Energy (DVN) has reduced its average daily production by 10,000 barrels per day amid declining crude prices resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported. Devon Energy was slightly lower in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.