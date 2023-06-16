Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2023: FTI, BKR, RES, E

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was little changed, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $71.09 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.5% to $76.04 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.5% higher at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) said it has been granted a significant contract from Woodside Energy for its Julimar project offshore Western Australia. TechnipFMC shares were up 0.4%.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said it has received a contract to provide Italian energy group Eni (E) and its partner Petroci with deepwater technology for the Baleine phase 2 project in Ivory Coast. Baker Hughes was up 1.4%.

RPC (RES) shares was shedding 4.4% after Citigroup downgraded the oilfield services company to sell from neutral and cut its price target to $7 from $8.25.

