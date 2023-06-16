Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2023: CTRA, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing in Friday morning trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was also 0.1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $70.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.2% to $75.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.7% higher at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

Talos Energy (TALO) appointed Sergio Maiworm Jr. as its chief financial officer, effective July 1. Talos Energy was down 0.2%.

Coterra Energy (CTRA) said Chief Financial Officer Scott Schroeder and Chief Human Resources Officer Christopher Clason will retire, effective Sept. 30. Coterra Energy was slightly advancing.

