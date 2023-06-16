News & Insights

CNX

Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2023: CNX, FTI, BKR, RES

June 16, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Energy stocks were softer late Friday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 0.1%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.8% to $71.87 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.4% to $76.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.6% higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CNX Resources (CNX) shares rose 0.6% after the company said late Thursday that one of its units has agreed to sell to an unidentified party non-operated producing oil and gas assets mainly located in the Appalachian basin for $125 million.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said it has been granted a significant contract from Woodside Energy for its Julimar project offshore Western Australia. TechnipFMC shares were little changed.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said it has received a contract to provide Italian energy group Eni (E) and its partner Petroci with deepwater technology for the Baleine phase 2 project in Ivory Coast. Baker Hughes was up 1.3%.

RPC (RES) shares was shedding 4.9% after Citigroup downgraded the oilfield services company to sell from neutral and cut its price target to $7 from $8.25.

