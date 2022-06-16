Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2022: ORA,NRP,NEX,VIVK

Energy stocks added to their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 5.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 5.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was shedding 6.0% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.27 higher at $117.58 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while Brent crude was adding $1.44 to $119.95 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.04 to $7.46 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ormat Technologies (ORA) was extending its Thursday decline, dropping 4.1% in late trade, after the geothermal and recovered energy company said it has started commercial operations at its third battery energy-storage facility in Tierra Buena, California, boosting the company's total storage capacity to 88 megawatts. The facility is expected to begin generating revenue next month, Ormat said.

Natural Resource Partners (NRP) slid 5% after the thermal coal producer late Wednesday said it has retired $98 million of its 9.125% senior notes due 2025 since April 1, reducing its yearly interest costs by around $9 million.

To the upside, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) rose 1.8% after Stifel raised its price target for the energy services company by $3 to $17 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Vivakor (VIVK) climbed 39% after the clean-energy technologies firm announced its purchase of privately held Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City for about $37.4 million in common stock, promissory notes and assumed liabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.